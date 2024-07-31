These 5 movies defined the acting career Onyeka Onwenu

Although she began her music career in the 1980s, Onwenu’s introduction to acting was in the 1990s in the movie, Joke. She is one of Nigeria’s most respected media and entertainment icons.

Pulse Nigeria

Onwenu has featured in numerous Nigerian movies, and in 2006 she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in the movie Widow's Cot. She was also nominated that same year for the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the movie, Rising Moon.

ADVERTISEMENT

To celebrate the life of the veteran and legend, see below five movies that defined her career:

God Calling

In Bb Sasore’s directed religious drama, Onwenu stars as Mama Francis wife to Papa Francis (Nkem Owoh) whose son seldom visits home since marrying into a rich family. This causes a lot of resentment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Widow’s Cot

Pulse Nigeria

This 2005 family drama directed by Dickson Ireogbu addresses the cultural practice that allows a man's family to possess his properties when he dies, leaving his widow destitute. Widows Cot tells the story of a powerful women's group that fought to prevent these common practice, but fell by the wayside and became corrupt.

Obara’m

ADVERTISEMENT

This thrilling musical film, tells a story of love, life, and death following the story of Oluchi, an up-and-coming musician who is forced to confront her true self and her past mistakes after her estranged father’s death. Onwenu plays Nwakaego.

Lion Heart

Directed by Genevieve Nnaji, the film confronts the sexism that saturates workplaces everywhere, and captures the delicate balance between honouring one’s family and finding the courage to strike out on one’s own. Onwenu plays Abigail Obiagu, mother of Adaeze, and Obiora, wife of Chief Ernest Obiagu whose daughter Adaeze Obiagu wrestles with systemic gender segregation on her path to success.

Half of a Yellow Sun

ADVERTISEMENT