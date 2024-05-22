See Damilola Adegbite, Ini Dima-Okojie, Eric Roberts in the trailer for 'Skeleton Coast'

“AFRICA UNITE!!! The Skeleton Coast trailer is finally live! This is more than just a movie, it’s a celebration of African storytelling and Ubuntu ✊🏾,” he stated in an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

The trailer follows the story of a private firm that is accused of polluting the environment with their work. They recruited a specific research team of Nigerians to oversee the quest for a special rare radioactive element that is more radioactive than uranium. The story takes a major turn after the research team discovers the element and becomes concerned about what the firm will do with it.

The film is set on Namibia’s Skeleton Coast, also known as, The Land God Made in Anger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Skeleton Coast was produced by a collaborative effort between Nigeria’s Play Network Studios and Mondajila Studios, a Namibian film production company. It is directed by Peters. Some of the executive producers are Panashe Daringo and Charles Okpaleke OON., Rogers Ofime and Arafat Bello-Osagie worked as co-producers.

The film features a wide cast, that includes, Ini Dima-Okojie, Thapelo Mokoena, Tjuna Daringo, Mawuli Gavor, Cindy Mahlangu, Damilola Adegbite, and Golden Globe and Academy Award-nominated actor, Eric Roberts.