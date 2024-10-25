‘The Smart Money Woman’ premieres ahead of its second season

Based on Arese Ugwu’s sequel, The Smart Money Tribe, the show once again brings characters Zuri, Ladun, Tami, Adesuwa, and Lara back to the screen. The intimate premiere event celebrated both the series and its creator.

The evening held in an exclusive setting, saw the Nigerian entertainment industry mingling with the cast and crew. Showrunner Arese Ugwu was joined by leading stars Osas Ighodaro, Ini Dima-Okojie, Toni Tones, Eso Dike, and Mimi Onalaja, as well as event host and newcomer Nicole Ikot, who kept the energy high throughout the night.

Walking the blue carpet under the theme “Level Up Lagos,” standout guests included Nnenna Okoye and other notable figures from the entertainment and fashion world, all dressed in bold, fashion-forward looks.

From Osas Ighodaro’s show-stopping ensemble to Toni Tones’ head-turning look, the evening was a celebration of both television and fashion at its finest.

The Smart Money Woman Season Two is backed by some major names. These sponsors have teamed up to support the show, along with Bamboo and the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy for the premiere.

Ready for more drama, style, and financial wisdom? Season Two starts streaming on YouTube on October 31, 2024.

The series which initially aired as a single season of 13 episodes on Africa Magic was released on Netflix as a single season with 7 episodes on 16 September 2021.

From writer, bestselling author & executive producer Arese Ugwu, The Smart Money Woman is a financial literacy comedy-drama following a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Lagos, Nigeria, the mecca of culture in Nigeria.

