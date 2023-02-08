'The Real Housewives' franchise extends to Nairobi

First announced in September 2022, the latest addition will follow five influential and successful women as they navigate their lavish lifestyles, relationships and careers in Nairobi, Kenya.

Produced by Eugene Mbugua’s D&R Studios (formerly Young Rich Television), it is part of 'The Real Housewives' franchise licensed as a format by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The housewives are:

Susan Kaittany - a serial entrepreneur and owner of Posh Palace Hair Studio and Spa and Polished, with the latter being a luxury fragrance and skincare shop. The mother of two left her law profession behind to pursue modelling and travelling before venturing into lifestyle and beauty entrepreneurship.

Vera Sidika - a media personality and entrepreneur. Married to singer Brown Mauzo, she is one of Kenya’s most talked about celebrities and alongside her entrepreneurial ventures into the Spa and Herbal Tea industries, Sidika has more recently expanded her talents to music. She has one daughter, with one more child on the way.

Pulse Nigeria

Sonal Maherali - a luxury influencer, fashion collector and entrepreneur. She established her niche through luxury vlogging in 2010 and the mother of four has since founded Simba Maharani, a luxury clothing and shoe line. Maherali is also an advocate for mental health awareness.

Minne Kariuki - an actress and entrepreneur, she is also married to Jaguar’s former manager and businessman Charles Muigai with whom they have two daughters. The youngest of the five housewives, Kariuki is sassy, bold and unapologetic about who she is. Currently, she is also starring in the Showmax Original drama series Single Kiasi.

Lisa Christoffersen - an interior designer, author, business owner, rally driver and luxury safari curator. Christoffersen is the founder of Lioness Rally, the first women-only rally team in Kenya, and Lifestyle Nairobi, an artisanal space in Nairobi’s diplomatic hub of Gigiri, featuring an art gallery, restaurants, a spa, organic shops and fashion houses.

On why these women were selected, Denise Mwende, Showmax Content Specialist in East Africa said, “Each of the ladies has a strong personality and sure identity of themselves. They are hardworking, affluent, influential and unapologetic women who are not ashamed to live large and live well because they have earned it. They're also a representation of the diverse communities we have in Kenya.”

'RHONairobi' joins the growing African adaptions including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Lagos, and the recently unveiled Abuja version.

'The Real Housewives of Nairobi (RHONairobi)' premieres on Showmax on February 23, 2023, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.