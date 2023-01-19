ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Meet 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' this February

Inemesit Udodiong

The real housewives of Abuja are here!

'The Real Housewives of Abuja'
'The Real Housewives of Abuja'

Following the success of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos', the global Real Housewives franchise has set its sights on the capital city of Nigeria with 'The Real Housewives of Abuja (RHOAbuja).'

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The latest installment follows the luxurious lives of six influential and successful women in the city of wealth and power.

Fans of the popular franchise will get an exclusive glimpse into the glamourous lives of Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany and Tutupie as they navigate relationships, family and businesses within the powerful city of Abuja and beyond.

Arafa is an art entrepreneur, creative director and founder of Selaralifestyle. She is married and a mother to amazing twins.

Comfort Booth is a lawyer, social commentator, travel blogger and talk show host. She is a partner at Asia Ahmed and Co.

Ojoma Sule, also known as OJ Posharella, is an entrepreneur and the CEO of Posharella Group of Companies. She is also the founder of Posharella Life Foundation, an NGO with the mission to create a better life, society and world.

Princess Jecoco is a lawyer, brand ambassador, influencer, content creator and hotelier. She is currently the managing director of the Sefcon group of hotels. She is married and a mother to two beautiful, energetic kids.

Samantha Homossany is a wellness entrepreneur and creative director of Zohi Taglit. She is passionate about art, fashion and style. She is married to an Abuja-based Israeli millionaire and is a mother of four children.

Tutupie is a trained and certified chef and event curator. She is the creative director of Urban Day Party.

Set in a powerful city like Abuja, the new series promises to entertain, showcasing the hottest and most intriguing social scenes across the city, providing exclusive access to the ultra-rich.

Speaking about the show, Dr Busola Tejumola, executive head of content and West Africa channels at MultiChoice, said, “We are excited to announce The Real Housewives to the power city of Abuja. Telling our local story is at the core of what we do, and we are glad to continue this partnership with NBCUniversal Formats to bring the franchise to a second city in Nigeria. The show will explore the power and influence of Abuja through the eyes of these fabulous women who are both unique and very entertaining. We are delighted and are certain the viewers will enjoy watching.”

This is the second Nigerian instalment of the award-winning franchise and the 21st international version of The Real Housewives format.

Produced by Delmedia Productions, 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' will be available exclusively on Showmax in more than 40 African countries from 17 February 2023, with new episodes every Friday.

Showmax is also home to the Dubai, Durban and Johannesburg editions of the franchise.

Watch the trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2007 - 2022: Timaya's marathon run of hit singles [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

2007 - 2022: Timaya's marathon run of hit singles [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

'Burna Boy is my biggest motivation,' Seyi Vibez tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

'Burna Boy is my biggest motivation,' Seyi Vibez tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Meet 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' this February

Meet 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' this February

BBNaija's Ka3na threatens to expose married men in her DM

BBNaija's Ka3na threatens to expose married men in her DM

Rema's 'Calm Down' spends 20th week atop Billboard Afrobeats chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' spends 20th week atop Billboard Afrobeats chart

Sarkodie features on new version of Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up'

Sarkodie features on new version of Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up'

'Ghanaian music is a disgrace, we need to learn from Nigerians,' Shatta Wale says

'Ghanaian music is a disgrace, we need to learn from Nigerians,' Shatta Wale says

Kaatachi - One man's funny story of misfortunes

Kaatachi - One man's funny story of misfortunes

The Balvenie Makers Project — A celebration of Nollywood's craftsmanship

The Balvenie Makers Project — A celebration of Nollywood's craftsmanship

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Big Brother Titans begins today

Big Brother Titans: Meet the 20 housemates

Nana BBTitans

BBTitans: Nana says she is bis*xual and doesn't enjoy s*x

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]

BBTitans: Yemi and Khosi share first kiss in Biggie's house...to no one's surprise

Big Brother Titans

Big Brother Titans housemates hold first eviction nominations