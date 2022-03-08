RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' to premiere this April

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Showmax Original will debut exclusively on the streamer on April 8.

Showmax The Real Housewives of Lagos
Showmax The Real Housewives of Lagos

Showmax's highly anticipated Nigerian edition of NBCUniversal's 'The Real Housewives' show is finally set to air.

The show which was in production for the most part of 2021, promises to take fans on an exciting journey following the lives of a yet to be unveiled cast.

News of the new show first made headlines in September 2021 with Showmax confirming that the show will build on the success of the first two African editions- 'The Real Housewives of Johannesburg' and 'The Real Housewives of Durban'.

"We’ve seen audiences across Africa devour The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and The Real Housewives of Durban,” said Candice Fangueiro, Showmax’s head of content.

“The Real Housewives franchise lends itself to localisation and we know our audience is going to love seeing the show reinvented Naija-style. We can’t wait to show the continent - and the world - another side of Lagos, with all the drama, high fashion and luxury you’d expect from The Real Housewives franchise.”

'The Real Housewives of Lagos' will be Showmax's third Nigerian original and second reality show. The first, 'I Am Laycon' premiered early 2021 while the Basketmouth created series 'Ghana Jollof' released to impressive reviews in October of the same year.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

