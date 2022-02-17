The Queen of Flow season 2; everything you need to know

Pulse Nigeria

Queen of Flow follows the story of a Colombian teenager Yeimy (Carolina Ramirez), who is set up by a local drug trafficker and finds herself sentenced to 25 years in prison. She returns home 17 years later to exact revenge on those who killed her family.

The many twists and turns in this tale of love, revenge and redemption are backed by the show's soundtrack of reggaeton music performed by the cast.

Be ready for a rollercoaster of emotions.

The Law of Revenge is another series worth seeing. With a 4.6/5 audience rating on Google, this intriguing telenovela guarantees no dull moment. The Law of Revenge will begin airing on StarTimes Novela E Plus channel, daily from February 20 at 7:40pm.

About the plot: in exchange for P10 million from Ellice's father, Marissa takes responsibility for the homicide and agrees to go to jail, counting on an early release. When Marissa is released and receives the money she was promised, she embarks on a cruel mission: to claim everything Ellice owns, including her marriage with Gabriel.

