'The Matrix Resurrections' official trailer is here!

The anticipated sequel premieres in cinemas December 22.

Keanu Reeves as Neo in 'The Matrix: Resurrections' [Cosmic Books]

At long last, Warner Bros. Pictures have debuted the official trailer for 'Matrix Resurrections' and it is a full-on nostalgic 2 minutes 50 seconds experience for fans.

Written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed and co-wrote the first three Matrix films with her sister Lilly Wachowski, the new 'Resurrections' trailer features Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) alongside latest additions to the franchise.

Clips of Neo and Trinity reveal the characters appear to have forgotten their past life with Neo needing the help of a psychologist (played by Neil Patrick Harris). The trailer also features Priyanka Chopra and what might be the younger version of Morpheus (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

Watch the trailer:

The Matrix Resurrections – Official Trailer 1

While 'The Matrix: Resurrections' has confirmed for a December 22, 2021 theatrical release, it is also billed to premiere on HBO Max.

