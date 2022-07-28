The Ghost and the House of Truth lands BET+ streaming deal

"So Happy That Our African Movie Academy Award Winning Film, 4 Years Later Continues To Find New Audiences. THE GHOST AND THE HOUSE OF TRUTH Now Streaming On Betplus," Omotoso wrote.

Starring Susan Wokoma, Kate Henshaw, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Lala Akindoju, the Temple productions feature film follows the story of Bola Ogun (Susan Wokoma), a dedicated counsellor who facilitates reconciliation sessions between convicts and their victims. Her belief in forgiveness is however tested when her daughter goes missing.

Speaking on the film in a 2019 interview, Ego Boyo, founder Temple Films shared: “‘The Ghost and the House of Truth’ is an emotional, thought-provoking and powerfully real drama that takes on socio-cultural issues, highlighting society’s basic requirement for more effective law enforcement and judicial, profiling and databases for citizens. It’s a simple but unforgettable story.”