The AMAA winning film's streaming launch was confirmed by director Akin Omotoso via an Instagram post.
The Ghost and the House of Truth lands BET+ streaming deal
Temple Film's 2019 award-winning title 'The Ghost and the House of Truth' is now available to stream on BETplus.
"So Happy That Our African Movie Academy Award Winning Film, 4 Years Later Continues To Find New Audiences. THE GHOST AND THE HOUSE OF TRUTH Now Streaming On Betplus," Omotoso wrote.
Starring Susan Wokoma, Kate Henshaw, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Lala Akindoju, the Temple productions feature film follows the story of Bola Ogun (Susan Wokoma), a dedicated counsellor who facilitates reconciliation sessions between convicts and their victims. Her belief in forgiveness is however tested when her daughter goes missing.
Speaking on the film in a 2019 interview, Ego Boyo, founder Temple Films shared: “‘The Ghost and the House of Truth’ is an emotional, thought-provoking and powerfully real drama that takes on socio-cultural issues, highlighting society’s basic requirement for more effective law enforcement and judicial, profiling and databases for citizens. It’s a simple but unforgettable story.”
Since its 2019 release, The Ghost and the House of Truth' has made multiple festival appearances both locally and internationally. It's also scored an impressive number of awards including the 2020 Africa Movie Academy Awards for the achievement in editing award.
