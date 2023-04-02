The final BBTitans Saturday night party gives nothing but joy

The theme was 'Denim and Diamonds,' and Biggie surprised the housemates with beautiful outfits, which they rocked perfectly to the dance floor.

They danced the night away as they enjoyed the party and made sure it was entertaining for them and the audience.

The DJs wasted no time in putting the housemates into groove mode. It was the epitome of amapiano and Afrobeats.

But in a twist, Biggie brought in hosts Ebuka and Lawrence as surprise guests. While many thought this was for a surprise eviction, it was just for vibes.

The dance floor was a happy place with no tension as the housemates enjoyed themselves and didn't seem anxious about the finals today.