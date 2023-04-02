The sports category has moved to a new website.
The final BBTitans Saturday night party gives nothing but joy

Babatunde Lawal

The party was hosted by DJs Maze and Mxtreme.

BBTitan' Finalists [Twitter @BigBroAfrica]
BBTitan' Finalists [Twitter @BigBroAfrica]

As the show sets to come to an end today, April 2, 2023, the 'Big Brother Titans' spared no part in enjoying what was their final Saturday night party in the house.

The theme was 'Denim and Diamonds,' and Biggie surprised the housemates with beautiful outfits, which they rocked perfectly to the dance floor.

They danced the night away as they enjoyed the party and made sure it was entertaining for them and the audience.

The DJs wasted no time in putting the housemates into groove mode. It was the epitome of amapiano and Afrobeats.

But in a twist, Biggie brought in hosts Ebuka and Lawrence as surprise guests. While many thought this was for a surprise eviction, it was just for vibes.

The dance floor was a happy place with no tension as the housemates enjoyed themselves and didn't seem anxious about the finals today.

The six housemates are preparing for the unknown as they get set to see who will go home with the grand prize of $100,000.

Babatunde Lawal

