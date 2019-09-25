Teni Entertainer has made her acting debut in a Nollywood production, ‘Dear Affy’.

Although her role in the film is yet to be revealed, Teni made her debut alongside BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem star, Sir Dee.

The musician and the reality TV show got their acting experience when joined on the film set by Toyin Abraham, Chinedu Ikedieze, Odunlade Adekola, and Hafeez Oyetoro on the set of ‘Dear Affy’.

Directed by Samuel Olatunji, ‘Dear Affy’ tells the story of an organized, female art enthusiast, about to marry the man of her dreams but life suddenly scuttles her well-laid out plans as she accidentally ‘falls’ pregnant. She embarks on a challenging mission to locate who the father of the unborn baby is since she and her fiance have chosen celibacy while courting.

Speaking on the film, Olatunji said, “Dear Affy is an ambitious project, we want to tell a different kind of Nollywood story, we want to be very professional and excellent in our doing, we want to provide 100% entertainment and unpredictable story at the cinema and we have cast of who-is-who that can deliver the perfect performance.”

Speaking further, Olatunji targets a record of N500 million for the film when it opens in cinemas. “We are not stopping there, we have dreams, we have ambitions, we believe Nigeria is a place where dreams are possible, we have dreams and believe Dear Affy will be the first Nollywood movie to hit N500Million at the Box Office. We have had people tell us it is an impossible dream because of the gigantic nature of the dream but that won’t stop us, the guys from Hollywood who make as much in Nigeria don’t have two heads and we believe in this dream,” he said.

‘Dear Affy’ also features Mawuli Gavor, Charles Inojie, Kehinde Bankole, Bimbo Ademoye, Chiwetalu Agu, Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Williams Uchemba, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Ali Nuhu, Uzee Usman, Lizzy Jay, Anto Lecky, and Uzor Arukwe.

The film is scheduled for a cinema release on February 14, 2020.