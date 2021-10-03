‘Teen Wolf’ movie is confirmed! But should we get too excited?

The show’s creator Jet Davies has a multi-year deal with MTV entertainment studios. So with this in order, it is only right he uses the original casts which include, Tyler Posey(Scott Mcall ), Dylan O brian(Stiles Stilinski) and Holland Roden(Lydia Martin).

Since its finale, the cast members and fans have publicly stated their interest in a possible reboot, seeing as both parties are not ready to part ways with their beloved supernatural characters. And it’s finally happening.

On what could appear in teen wolf movie, the viewing platform teased;

“A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night”.

Unlike the series, the actors will not be reprising their roles as teenagers but as adults for this movie. Rallied by Scott Mcall, the Alpha wolf will “gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced”. Even deadlier than Gerrard and Peter. Join me in wondering who this could be?

Although the movie’s release date was undisclosed, it did not stop Teen Wolf fanatics from celebrating the news on Twitter.

But here is the thing, there is a high expectation for this feature film. Anything short of what the series was shall be considered a flop. If such should happen, we should never get the revival movie and stick to the golden memories we got from 6 seasons of Teen Wolf.

To please a 2021 audience, the producers may want to fill this feature film up with agendas and representation, which is good. But that move has tendencies to make this revival lack the originality Teen Wolf is remembered for.

Let us keep our fingers crossed.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

