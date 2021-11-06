RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Taylor Swift’s short film ‘All too well’ to premiere on November 12

It stars herself, Sadie Sink, and Dylan O Brien.

In anticipation of the re-release of her highly anticipated album ‘Red’, the genre-bending singer is set to release a short film titled ‘All too well’ premiering on November 12, the same day as the re-release of her 2012 country album ‘RED’.

Written and directed by herself, 10 minutes film is a creative complement to a single included in the album. Asides from the brief teaser released on Twitter, little details are known about the film. Except that several unreleased songs from the archives will also accompany it. The album is expected to have a sum of 30 tracks that’ll deliver the emotional experience of the original album, if not more.

The casting choice; Dylan O’ Brein( Maze Runner, Teen Wolf), Sadie Sink(Stranger Things, Fear Street), has added buzz and stirred up a frenzy as the two actors are well-loved professionals in the business of make-believe.

In 2020, during an appearance on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums podcast, she offered a peek into the experience of writing the song. “It was a day when I was just, like, a broken human, walking into rehearsal just feeling terrible about what was going on in my personal life,” she said. “I just started singing and riffing and ad-libbing this song that basically was ‘All Too Well.’ It literally just was that song, but it had probably seven extra verses, and it included the f-word.”

A “sound guy” recorded everything and gave her a CD to take home, which she pondered over before creating the shorter version. But it would seem Swift has kept both the CD and its lyrics, which we’ll finally get to hear when Red (Taylor’s Version) finally drops on Nov. 12.



Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.



Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

