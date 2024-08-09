ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Actor Taye Arimoro says he lost roles for not having many Instagram followers

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Arimoro revealed that social media audience seemed to be a criterion for him to get roles but he no longer cares about it.

Taye Arimoro [Instagram/tayearimoro]
Taye Arimoro [Instagram/tayearimoro]

Recommended articles

Arimoro, who is known for his role in movies like, Criminal, Casa de Novia, and the Ndani TV web series Game On in an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, said that for a while his Instagram following inhibited him from getting roles in the industry as casting was sometimes based on the number of social media followers an actor had.

“It was a challenge for a long time. Now I don’t care about it anymore. I completely understand why that is a bother for producers. I get it. It’s their work. However I do believe I’m a talented actor and I put my best foot forward in all my performances,” he said. “I must add that I’m beginning to get recognition in my space and it feels great. As for social media, it’s coming along good.”

Taye Arimoro in House of Secrets
Taye Arimoro in House of Secrets Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Ngozi Nwosu is worried that Nollywood films are no longer relatable

This is not the first time an actor has spoken publicly on the issue of casting being done based on followers. In an episode of the Echoo Room Podcast hosted by Quincy Jonze, Deyemi Okanlawon said that he had been rejected so many times by producers because his social media presence wasn’t impressive.

“Not having Instagram followers hindered me. I’d tell myself, ‘I’m the guy who comes to kill himself on set. Why am I being judged by the number of followers I have?" he said. “I said to myself, ‘There’s no point fighting it.’ There’s always going to be a new set of people who focus more on the brand than they are on the craft. So I said, ‘Let me start some brand-building."

Taye Arimoro [Instagram/tayearimoro]
Taye Arimoro [Instagram/tayearimoro] Pulse Nigeria

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Uzor Arukwe spoke about his struggle with the industry’s desperate need for social media followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

I remember all so clearly when I started. It was a big problem for me,” he said.

There was a time in this industry when it was mostly about Instagram and Twitter followers, and stuff like that. I didn't understand it but knew it was something I had to be at peace with because a production house wants to hire you and they’re looking at your numbers.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what an editor does

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what an editor does

It was after my accident that my parents knew I was taking music seriously - Victony

It was after my accident that my parents knew I was taking music seriously - Victony

Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen, and David Nsikak team up for 'No Love In Lagos'

Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen, and David Nsikak team up for 'No Love In Lagos'

Actor Taye Arimoro says he lost roles for not having many Instagram followers

Actor Taye Arimoro says he lost roles for not having many Instagram followers

Trademark Tribunal grants Chinenye Nworah ownership of Shanty Town over Ini Edo

Trademark Tribunal grants Chinenye Nworah ownership of Shanty Town over Ini Edo

'I was deeply hurt and shocked' – Yung Miami on ex Diddy's abuse allegations

'I was deeply hurt and shocked' – Yung Miami on ex Diddy's abuse allegations

Asake releases new album 'Lungu Boy,' his third in three years

Asake releases new album 'Lungu Boy,' his third in three years

Actress Ngozi Nwosu says infidelity is not reason enough to leave a man

Actress Ngozi Nwosu says infidelity is not reason enough to leave a man

Singer Rema reveals why he started smoking cigarettes

Singer Rema reveals why he started smoking cigarettes

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Power of love- Ramsey Nuoah and Genvieve Nnaji

5 romantic Nollywood films from the 2000s and where to watch them now

Ayra Starr

Here are 5 things we learnt from Ayra Starr's 'Dare to Dream' documentary

Shatoria-Bbnaija S9

Shaun loses 2nd Arena Games of 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard'

Tami [BBN]

Tami duo has been evicted from the 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' house