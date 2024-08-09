Actor Taye Arimoro says he lost roles for not having many Instagram followers

Arimoro, who is known for his role in movies like, Criminal, Casa de Novia, and the Ndani TV web series Game On in an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, said that for a while his Instagram following inhibited him from getting roles in the industry as casting was sometimes based on the number of social media followers an actor had.

“It was a challenge for a long time. Now I don’t care about it anymore. I completely understand why that is a bother for producers. I get it. It’s their work. However I do believe I’m a talented actor and I put my best foot forward in all my performances,” he said. “I must add that I’m beginning to get recognition in my space and it feels great. As for social media, it’s coming along good.”

This is not the first time an actor has spoken publicly on the issue of casting being done based on followers. In an episode of the Echoo Room Podcast hosted by Quincy Jonze, Deyemi Okanlawon said that he had been rejected so many times by producers because his social media presence wasn’t impressive.

“Not having Instagram followers hindered me. I’d tell myself, ‘I’m the guy who comes to kill himself on set. Why am I being judged by the number of followers I have?" he said. “I said to myself, ‘There’s no point fighting it.’ There’s always going to be a new set of people who focus more on the brand than they are on the craft. So I said, ‘Let me start some brand-building."

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Uzor Arukwe spoke about his struggle with the industry’s desperate need for social media followers.

“I remember all so clearly when I started. It was a big problem for me,” he said.