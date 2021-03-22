Nazo Ekezie’s career might not have moved as fast as she would have loved after her break in Uche Nancy’s 2011 flick ‘Thanks for Coming’, but she isn’t sitting around expressing her dissatisfaction; she is putting in work.

With her production imprint, Unoaku production, Ekezie has since 2018 produced her flick and pushed them through the most accessible platforms.

Her first produced movie was ‘Flawed’, released in 2018 and featured Mofe Duncan and Ebekle Okaro.

Expanding her reach, the beautiful actress has now started to release her works on her Youtube page Nazo Ekezie TV.

In two months since she officially launched the page, the actress has released five, including her first work, ‘Flawed’.

Her latest work titled ‘Viral’ premiered on her Youtube page on Monday, March 8, 2021.

‘Viral’ is a flick about a married young woman’s experience with quarantine during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Stuck in another city, Nengi played by Ekezie, could not go back to Abuja following the lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

She is paired with a chattering lady Magaret whom she initially snobs before getting to know her.

The flick briefly touches on the ordeal people went through during the lockdown in 2020.

Nengi’s video calls with her husband and daughter in Abuja and the scene of a frantic man scared to get close to his pregnant wife cause he feared he might have contracted COVID-19 painted the picture of the trauma people went through in the pandemic.

It’s a short flick with lots of messages. The only hole to pick with the movie is that it came a little bit too late.

Still, Ekezie’s most recent flick is a good watch.