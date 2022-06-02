RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Stranger Things' season 4 surpasses 'Bridgerton' record, becomes Netflix's biggest premiere

The latest season of Netflix’s hit series ‘Stranger Things’ has broken a new record days after its premiere.

A still from Stranger Things season four.
A still from "Stranger Things" season four.

Season four of the thriller which debuted last Friday, three years after season three, has gone on to knock ‘Bridgerton’ season off Netflix’s most viewed weekend record with 286.8 million views.

According to Netflix’s newly released viewership records, the show’s season now holds the coveted spot as the biggest premiere weekend yet for an English-language Netflix series. While ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 remains the streamer’s most watched English show, the new season of the Sci-fi has snatched its opening weekend record of 193 million views.

Netflix also announced that the new season has become the first season to reach number one in 83 countries.

The show’s new season first debuted with seven episodes on May 27 with the concluding part confirmed for July 1. The season so far confirms reports that fans are to expect longer episodes as the season is five hours longer than the show’s previous seasons.

’Stranger Things’ follows a group of high school juniors battling the forces of a parallel universe. The show which is one of Netflix's biggest franchise, will end in season five.

‘Stranger Things’ is created and produced by Duffer Brothers ; Matt and Ross Duffer.

