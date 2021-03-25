Top Nigerian actress, Stephanie Linus has shared the third short film in her sexual and gender based awareness series.

Stephanie Okereke-Linus' short film 'Bad Police' [Instagram/@being_tomie]

Directed by Chinedu Ben and scripted by Adeola Adeyemo, the latest short film titled 'Bad Police' follows the story of a teenage victim of sexual violence who goes to the police to seek justice, but her journey takes a different twist when she meets a group of police officers who make her feel like the offender rather than the victim. It stars Ife Alakija, Samuel Abah and Tomi Ajiboye.

Speaking on the latest release, Linus' who doubles as creator and producer shared: "Victims of sexual violence are often let down by the criminal justice system. The first of many obstacles most of them face is reporting the sexual assault to the police. This video captures the experiences of some victims whose attempts to report their cases were not treated with empathy, professionalism, and discretion.

"Sexual assault is notoriously underreported in Nigeria and there is an urgent need to discuss and rectify these issues. It is my hope that this message gets the attention of the right authorities and that we all make adjustments where necessary to create a safer society."

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Extended Hands ( Linus' foundation) campaign is set to help create awareness for sexual and gender-based violence.