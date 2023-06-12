Stephanie Linus joins jury at 2023 Tribeca film festival

She joins the five-jury members of the Documentary feature completion alongside Mark Duplass, Adam Goldberg, Alexandra Pelosi, and Ryan White. These jury members will select winning projects in film, immersive, games and audio storytelling sections for its 2023 edition.

On joining the jury, the Nigerian actress and filmmaker says, “It is such an exciting festival with many voices amplified, especially women’s voices. It has given a platform for both new and seasoned filmmakers to showcase their works. I am having a great time reviewing the shortlisted films and recommending winners for the 2023 Tribeca Festival.”

Linus is known for her critically acclaimed and award-winning works, both in front and behind the camera, which includes her revolutionary film, Dry, which tackles themes that pertains to the girl-child and women’s rights.

The festival kicked off Wednesday, June 7, 2023 with the documentary Kiss the Future, which follows an underground community that worked and created through the nearly four-year long siege of Sarajevo.

Founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff, 21 years ago, the 2023 program features 109 films from 27 filmmakers across 36 countries.

