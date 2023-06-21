ADVERTISEMENT
Speed, action, and unforgettable moments at 'The Flash' movie premiere

Relive the best moments from the movie premiere.

Sponsored by Coca-Cola and Indomie Noodles, this blockbuster event brought together an extraordinary blend of cinematic magic, delectable treats, and an exhilarating challenge that left attendees in awe.

From the moment guests arrived, they were enveloped in a world of glitz and glamor. The red carpet shimmered with excitement as prominent figures such as Efa Iwara, Elozonam, Simi Drey, Olumide Oworu, and Khosi Twala graced the event with their presence.

Flashing cameras captured their every move, showcasing their flashy style and eliciting cheers from fans and media alike.

What made this premiere truly unique was the partnership with two iconic brands, Coca-Cola and Indomie Noodles, who added their own special flavor to the event.

Coca-Cola provided refreshing beverages that quenched the thirst of attendees, keeping the energy high throughout the night. Indomie Noodles, on the other hand, brought a delicious twist with their #IndomieInAFlash challenge.

The #IndomieInAFlash challenge invited attendees to showcase their skills in devouring Indomie noodles with lightning speed. Contestants competed against the clock, aiming to be crowned the fastest Indomie eater of the night. The winners were rewarded with months supply of Indomie noodles, a prize that surely delighted both noodle enthusiasts and fans of The Flash alike.

Inside the theater, the excitement continued to build as fans eagerly awaited the premiere of the movie. The film delivered on all fronts, transporting viewers into a world of high-flying action, heart-pounding suspense, and mind-bending visual effects. The cast's performances were nothing short of exceptional, capturing the essence of their characters with depth and charisma.

The synergy between The Flash movie, Coca-Cola, and Indomie Noodles created an unforgettable experience that united fans, celebrities, and brands in a celebration of cinematic excellence. The partnership showcased the power of collaboration, enhancing the movie premiere with complementary elements that left a lasting impression.

“Amazing, thrilling, spontaneous and engaging” were words some of our audience described the movies as amongst others. The immersive IMAX experience took the screening to a new level, the massive screen and sound quality had the audience glued to the plot from the beginning till the end of the film.

Speaking about the movie, Nowe Segun-Ojo, Manager, Public Relations & Communications at Filmhouse said, “We’re thrilled to unveil The Flash movie this Friday 16th June in cinemas. Clear your schedule, gather your friends, and be among the first to experience the cinematic phenomenon that is The Flash!”

The Flash movie races into theaters nationwide on June 16, 2023, and fans can brace themselves for an adventure like no other. As the credits rolled and the lights came up, it was clear that the world had witnessed something truly extraordinary — a blockbuster premiere that will be talked about for years to come.

Speed, action, and unforgettable moments at 'The Flash' movie premiere

Speed, action, and unforgettable moments at 'The Flash' movie premiere

