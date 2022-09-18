Sooyah Bistro Causes Argument Between BBNaija Lovers.

The name “Sooyah Bistro” was on the lips of every housemate that night as they savored the taste of every bite. Sheggz wanted to save his own till the next day with his love interest Bella but she preferred to finish hers the same night.

This led to the beginning of the argument which proceeded with Bella saying she preferred tozo to beef. Sheggz, who became irritated told her, “You’re actually sick cos it’s the same, you’re not well,” and that she didn’t need to choose from the two.

The Same or Different?

Tozo suya is made from the fattier parts of the beef that comes from the back of the cow. Bella insisted she loves tozo and that its different from regular beef suya. She knows both are considered beef but to her, tozo is the best part.

So now commentors are divided. On one hand, why should Sheggz speak to Bella in that manner, resulting to saying she’s sick and unwell over suya? Its normal to have conflicts in relationships but can’t they be solved without the name calling? Viewers are now calling Sheggz toxic and controlling, a man that expects his partner to follow every direction and instruction he gives.

On the other hand, some viewers agree with Sheggz, that there isn’t much of a difference between tozo and beef. The couple settled their differences soon after, with Sheggz proceeding to get Bella back into a good mood as she finished her Sooyah Bistro but we’re yet to settle the beef vs. tozo saga.

So what do you think about tozo and beef? All na beef or is Bella right?

