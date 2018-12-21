Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming 'Men In Black International film' featuring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

The trailer of the spin-off from the original Men In Black trilogy of the nineties was released on Thursday, December 20, 2018.

The movie features Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as the new agents.

Both actors will play the new roles of Agent H and P. Hemsworth will star as Agent H in the film, while Tessa Thompson will play Agent P.

Emma Thompson will return as Agent O, while Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall and Rebecca Ferguson will also appear in the film, directed by Fast and Furious 8 director, F. Gary Gray.

The new trailer sees Hemsworth and Thompson working at the Men In Black’s London office before heading out to solve a murder case across the galaxies.

Few released details about the ‘Men in Black international’ plot show that it will be a murder-mystery and will involve a mole inside the MiB organisation.

The trailer also nods to original Men in Black stars, Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, who starred in the original trilogy which began in 1997.