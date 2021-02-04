Mo Abudu's EbonyLife Films has signed a two-year first-look deal with Sony Television Pictures' international production division.

The deal which follows an initial three-year partnership will see Sony Television Pictures get an exclusive first look on all EbonyLife's scripted television projects developed within the two-year span.

Speaking on the latest deal, Mo Abudu, EbonyLife Media's Chief Executive Officer shared: "it’s been an absolute pleasure working with Sony Pictures Television over the last few years, and we are so pleased to be deepening our partnership with them. Taking African storytelling to global audiences is something we are very passionate about, and this new opportunity with Sony gives us a chance to reach massive audiences worldwide with our scripted TV series. So get ready – we are coming to entertain and thrill you!”

Recall EbonyLife films and Sony Pictures television's first three-year deal saw the creation of the much anticipated Dahomey Warriors inspired film.