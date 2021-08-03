RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Some people will stab you in the back for a meal- Kate Henshaw on Nollywood industry

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The seasoned actress says she has maintained professionalism over the years.

Nollywood star actress, Kate Henshaw has hinted on a major vice in the Nigerian film industry.

In recently shared tweets, a clearly upset Henshaw stated that the industry consists of individuals willing to betray colleagues for selfish reasons. However, she has maintained a clean slate by being professional.

"In an industry like mine, there are some who will stab you in the back just for the chance to be given a meal but I have always prided myself in being 100% professional. It took me years and no daughter of eve will tarnish it...," the actress tweeted.

While the inspiration behind Henshaw's tweet is unclear, she shared another tweet targeted at slanderers.

ALSO READ: Know Your Celebrities: 7 things you didn't know about Kate Henshaw

The seasoned actress recently celebrated her birthday in grand style.

