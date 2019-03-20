Sol has taken Ipaleng's son, Lemo, under his wings after he saved him from the bullies in school. In turn, Lemo has become Sol's contact in selling drugs in the school premises.

Ipaleng noticed that her son, Lemo, has been coming home with things that are not his own and doing poorly in his studies. However, Ipaleng has fallen in love with a new guy, who is also a friend to Q.

Kwanele got an unexpected visit from his ex-girlfriend at work. She notified him of her current HIV status and advised him to get tested so as to know his state.

Reggie and his new found interest in the office have hooked up again and this time, it was with other friends. Reggie meets another gay, who is interested in him and might help him out of his financial travails.

Reggie finds love in the office. After finding it difficult to make good sales, Reggie get’s attracted to a colleague. The colleague seems to be making headway and he makes his interest in Reggie known. Reggie and his new found interest decide to be friends for now.

Arabeng finds out she is HIV+ in this episode. Her aunt broke the news to her after she feels sick and has refused using her drugs for some days.

The show returns for the second season with recurring cast members Thuso Mbodu as Ikpeleng, Given Stuurman as Reggie, Lerato Walaza as Zamo, Malibongwe Mdwaba as Kwanele, Mamodibe Ramodibe as Arabeng, Samke Makhoba as Khensani, Jezriel Skei as Q, Mohau Cele as Bongi, and Ayanda Makayi as Sol.

The new season of MTV "Shuga" is executive produced by Sharon King, Sara Piot and Richard Warburton. The first episode is written by Nonzi Bogatsu and

"MTV Shuga: Down South" focuses on the issues faced by young South Africans, with young girls and women, in particular, occupying the focus, due to their vulnerability to pregnancy and HIV infection.

Set against the clubs, bars and student hangouts of South Africa, MTV Shuga relates a bitter-sweet tale of love, betrayal, relationships, and heartache.