RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Showmax renews 'The Troukoors' original series

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The rom-com is expected to launch on the streamer by the third quarter of 2022.

'Troukoors' official poster [Showmax]
'Troukoors' official poster [Showmax]

Showmax has announced the renewal of its first-ever South African original series 'The Troukoors' for a second series

Recommended articles

The first season of the Louis Pretorius and Albert Snyman created romantic comedy launched on the streamer back in December 13, 2021 and according to reports, its positive reception influenced the newly announced renewal.

The Nina Swat directed series follows Jessica (Ilse-Lee van Niekerk), a wedding planner who is surrounded by love but struggling to find it for herself. 'The Troukoors' also stars SAFTA winner Kevin Smith, Bride Smith, Bianca Flanders, Melt Sieberhagen and Evan Hengst from American teen comedy 'The Kissing Booth'.

Speaking on the series' first season release, Showmax Head of Content, Candice Fangueiro said: “ 'Troukoors' is like good champagne: light and bubbly and more-ish, with a tendency to bring out people’s naughty sides, it is like younger or The Bold Type. However, it went against the splendor and romance of the cape wedding industry.“

2022 is also worth the anticipation for Showmax' Nigerian subscribers with an impressive number of shows set to launch. Recall that the streamer confirmed that a Nigerian version of popular 'Real Housewives' reality show will premiere in 2022.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Showmax renews 'The Troukoors' original series

Showmax renews 'The Troukoors' original series

'Juju Stories' lands 2022 Nigerian theatrical release

'Juju Stories' lands 2022 Nigerian theatrical release

Inside the star-studded Inkblot anniversary gala and movie premiere of 'Superstar'

Inside the star-studded Inkblot anniversary gala and movie premiere of 'Superstar'

Homecoming Concert: Life Continental Beer set to host Flavour of Africa at Umunze, Anambra state

Homecoming Concert: Life Continental Beer set to host Flavour of Africa at Umunze, Anambra state

Hot Nollywood dramas to binge this Christmas

Hot Nollywood dramas to binge this Christmas

BBNaija's Tacha fans gift her with N10M and billboard for her 26th birthday

BBNaija's Tacha fans gift her with N10M and billboard for her 26th birthday

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

Here are the 10 hottest Nigerian rappers of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

Here are the 10 hottest Nigerian rappers of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

'Aki and Pawpaw' remake grosses N30 million in opening weekend

'Aki and Pawpaw' remake grosses N30 million in opening weekend

Trending

Watch 'A Naija Christmas' cast's moving tribute to Rachel Oniga

Rachel Oniga in 'A Naija Christmas' directed by Kunle Afolayan [Instagram]

Linda Osifo says she was once turned down by producers for her accent

Linda Osifo

Mo Abudu is collaborating with 50 Cent, Starz on a new African drama

50 Cent and Mo Abudu [Twitter]

Deyemi Okanlawon challenges Yahaya Bello to set up film fund in Kogi state

Deyemi Okanlawon [Instagram/DeyemiTheActor]