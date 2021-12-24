Showmax renews 'The Troukoors' original series

The first season of the Louis Pretorius and Albert Snyman created romantic comedy launched on the streamer back in December 13, 2021 and according to reports, its positive reception influenced the newly announced renewal.

The Nina Swat directed series follows Jessica (Ilse-Lee van Niekerk), a wedding planner who is surrounded by love but struggling to find it for herself. 'The Troukoors' also stars SAFTA winner Kevin Smith, Bride Smith, Bianca Flanders, Melt Sieberhagen and Evan Hengst from American teen comedy 'The Kissing Booth'.

Speaking on the series' first season release, Showmax Head of Content, Candice Fangueiro said: “ 'Troukoors' is like good champagne: light and bubbly and more-ish, with a tendency to bring out people’s naughty sides, it is like younger or The Bold Type. However, it went against the splendor and romance of the cape wedding industry.“