Showmax has announced the renewal of its first-ever South African original series 'The Troukoors' for a second series
Showmax renews 'The Troukoors' original series
The rom-com is expected to launch on the streamer by the third quarter of 2022.
The first season of the Louis Pretorius and Albert Snyman created romantic comedy launched on the streamer back in December 13, 2021 and according to reports, its positive reception influenced the newly announced renewal.
The Nina Swat directed series follows Jessica (Ilse-Lee van Niekerk), a wedding planner who is surrounded by love but struggling to find it for herself. 'The Troukoors' also stars SAFTA winner Kevin Smith, Bride Smith, Bianca Flanders, Melt Sieberhagen and Evan Hengst from American teen comedy 'The Kissing Booth'.
Speaking on the series' first season release, Showmax Head of Content, Candice Fangueiro said: “ 'Troukoors' is like good champagne: light and bubbly and more-ish, with a tendency to bring out people’s naughty sides, it is like younger or The Bold Type. However, it went against the splendor and romance of the cape wedding industry.“
2022 is also worth the anticipation for Showmax' Nigerian subscribers with an impressive number of shows set to launch. Recall that the streamer confirmed that a Nigerian version of popular 'Real Housewives' reality show will premiere in 2022.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng