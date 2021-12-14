RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Showmax premieres first South African original 'Troukoors'

The romantic comedy series premiered on December 13, 2021.

'Troukoors' official poster [Showmax]

Showmax has premiered the first season of its much anticipated South African original, a romcom titled 'Troukoors' (Wedding Fever).

The show created by SAFTA winner Louis Pretorius and SAFTA nominee Albert Snyman, follows Ilse-Lee van Niekerk as Jessica, a wedding planner who is surrounded by love but struggling to find it for herself.

The series also stars Bride Smith as Jessica's sister and Bianca Flanders, as well as SAFTA winner Kevin Smith and Melt Sieberhagen and Evan Hengst from 'Kissing Booth'.

Directed by Nina Swat, the show's first season premiered on Thursday 13, 2021 and has so far recorded impressive reviews.

Speaking on the series, Showmax Head of Content, Candice Fangueiro shared:

“ 'Troukoors' is like good champagne: light and bubbly and more-ish, with a tendency to bring out people’s naughty sides, it is like younger or The Bold Type. However, it went against the splendor and romance of the cape wedding industry.“

The new show comes amid a turnout of African originals listed by the streaming platform in 2021.

