Exclusive: New Showmax Original, 'Princess on a Hill' lays bare corporate politics in Nigeria

This Nigerian drama series dives into the complex world of corporate power struggles, ambition, and suspense.

Following the journey of Zara (Onyinye Odokoro), a young executive unexpectedly thrust into the boardroom of a powerful Nigerian conglomerate, the series offers a unique, authentic look at corporate life in Nigeria. Each new episode brings layered characters and gripping storylines that highlight the high-stakes reality of power and success.

Created by celebrated Nigerian filmmakers Abiola Sobo and Tolu Ajayi, this riveting new series plunges viewers into a world of ambition, power, and shadowy corporate games. In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, co-directors and producers Abiola Sobo and Tolu Ajayi delve into their creative journey, discussing the intricacies of bringing corporate drama to life and what audiences can anticipate from this captivating series.

Hear Tolu Ajayi on the challenges, complex characters and the cost of success.

How was your team able to overcome some of the production challenges you may have faced?

We were fortunate to have a dedicated team, but building this multifaceted world was still a huge undertaking. Creating Moyosore’s business empire, for example, involved extensive set design, location sourcing and attention to detail, and we had to balance it all within our shooting schedule and budget. Gratitude to Abisola Omolade (production designer) for always adapting to tough challenges. It required some tight coordination and creative problem-solving, but everyone’s dedication to the project allowed us to bring this fictional yet realistic world to life.

What conversations are you hoping Princess on a Hill will spark?

We want the series to inspire conversations around the myths of the “dream come true”, business ethics, and the choices people make on the path to success. By showing characters facing ethical dilemmas and exploring the complexities of their ambitions, we hope the series prompts viewers to think about the cost of success and the sacrifices made along the way. It’s about understanding that the glamorous corporate life often comes with a hidden price.

Speaking to Abiola Sobo on exploring new themes in Nollywood, authenticity and creative collaboration, he shared his journey collaborating in the creation of a corporate series; a genre that isn’t so popular in Nollywood.

Corporate drama is not a popular theme/genre to explore in Nollywood. Why the need to create Princess on a Hill?

Yes, we don’t see many corporate dramas in Nollywood, so I have to give big kudos to the team at Showmax for greenlighting this project. As for why we chose this theme and genre, I'd say Princess on a Hill almost fell into our laps. It started with Chuka Ejorh at Blinks Studios, Tolu Ajayi of Saga City, and my partner, Folashayo Oke. We were all eager to collaborate on something impactful, and Tolu pitched the story to us with an intriguing perspective. As we dissected the plot and explored the dramatic framework, it quickly became an exciting project. Zara's journey from obscurity to the high-stakes corporate world is an idea that probably resonates with many people - it’s something we might imagine when reading about moguls and industry tycoons in the news.

What steps did you take to ensure the series remained both authentic to Nigerian corporate culture and universally relatable?

In developing the story, our screenwriters - Bibi, Niyi, and Sonia - did a fantastic job ensuring, first and foremost, that we had an authentic Nigerian story, not a replica of the popular foreign content we often see. We also invested a lot of time in building the characters and chose an industry where we had access to detailed research. Our characters are real people - likely individuals you've encountered in the workplace - but their nuances and circumstances make them unique. The series tells a straightforward, relatable story that we hope will resonate with audiences globally.