Here are 5 reasons you should attend this year’s AFRIFF

The 13th edition of the African Film Festival (AFRIFF) is ongoing and we have put together a few reasons why you should attend the film festival this year.

The African Film Festival (AFRIFF) stands as a monumental event in the cinematic world, uniting filmmakers, storytellers, industry professionals, and audiences from across the globe. Held annually, this festival not only highlights the richness of African cinema but also serves as an indispensable platform for both emerging and seasoned filmmakers to network, learn, and showcase their work to an international audience.

While the movie screenings are held at the AFRIFF Hub, Palms, Lekki, the masterclasses are held at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island Lagos. The event kicked off on November 3, 2024. This year's AFRIFF promises to continue this trend, offering opportunities that could redefine a filmmaker's career trajectory.

Whether you’re just starting out or have years of experience behind you, attending AFRIFF can be a game-changer.

We will explore why both emerging and seasoned filmmakers should prioritise attending this year’s AFRIFF. From networking and exposure to access to funding and industry insights, the festival offers a wealth of opportunities that can help propel your career to new heights.

1. Networking with Key Industry Figures

One of the biggest draws of attending AFRIFF is the unparalleled opportunity to connect with influential figures within the global film industry. For emerging filmmakers, this festival serves as an opportunity to meet producers, distributors, critics, and talent scouts who can open doors to new opportunities. It’s a chance to present your work to people who might be interested in collaborating or funding your next project.

For seasoned filmmakers, AFRIFF offers a platform to reconnect with peers, share experiences, and form new alliances. Building a network with fellow filmmakers is not just about finding future collaborators—it’s about keeping up with industry trends, understanding what types of films are gaining traction, and learning from the successes and failures of others.

2. Global Exposure for Your Work

In today’s world, exposure is key to a filmmaker’s success. AFRIFF offers a prestigious platform where filmmakers can showcase their films to a diverse audience. Emerging filmmakers often face challenges in gaining visibility, but AFRIFF offers a solution by bringing together industry experts, critics, and audiences from around the world. Screening your film at AFRIFF gives it a global stage and opens the door to new distribution channels, both regionally and internationally.

For seasoned filmmakers, this exposure could help expand your audience reach, giving your work fresh attention and revitalising your career. Whether your films have already found a niche market or are entering new territories, AFRIFF’s broad audience can provide invaluable feedback and recognition.

3. Learning Opportunities through Workshops and Masterclasses

Another reason filmmakers, whether emerging or seasoned, should attend AFRIFF is the rich educational experience it offers.

The festival is known for hosting a series of workshops, masterclasses, and panel discussions led by industry veterans. These sessions delve into various aspects of filmmaking—from screenwriting, cinematography, and directing, to more advanced topics such as distribution strategies and digital marketing.

For emerging filmmakers, these sessions offer invaluable insights into the technical and creative processes that can help elevate their work. It’s an opportunity to learn from seasoned professionals who have navigated the complexities of the industry and have firsthand knowledge of how to succeed in a competitive space.

For established filmmakers, AFRIFF provides an opportunity to stay current with the latest trends in filmmaking technology, storytelling, and business. The rapidly evolving scene of digital media, streaming platforms, and global film markets requires filmmakers to continually adapt, and attending the festival’s educational events allows for this critical skill development.

4. Celebrating African Cinema and the Power of Good Storytelling

At the heart of AFRIFF lies the celebration of African stories and the filmmakers who tell them. This year, as every year, AFRIFF will spotlight narratives that reflect the rich cultural, social, and political landscapes of Africa and its diaspora. Whether it’s a gripping drama, a powerful documentary, or an innovative short film, the festival provides a stage for African filmmakers to shine and be recognized for their unique contributions to global cinema.

For emerging filmmakers, this is a golden opportunity to be part of a movement that is pushing the boundaries of storytelling. AFRIFF celebrates the diversity of African cinema, fostering an environment where fresh, bold voices are heard. For seasoned filmmakers, attending AFRIFF provides the chance to be part of a rich tradition while continuing to influence the direction of African cinema.

5. Engaging with Diverse Audiences and Receiving Critical Feedback

AFRIFF attracts a wide range of viewers, from industry professionals to everyday film lovers. For filmmakers, this diversity in audience provides an opportunity to engage with different perspectives, hear constructive feedback, and gauge how your film resonates with people from different cultures and backgrounds.

Emerging filmmakers can gain critical insights into how their films are perceived, which can help refine their approach to storytelling. For seasoned filmmakers, the festival offers a chance to engage with new audiences and assess how their work is evolving in the current cultural climate.