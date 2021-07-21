Showmax opens BBNaija up to Nigerians at home and in the UK

Showmax also announced that in addition to Nigeria and the rest of Africa, the Big Brother Naija show will also be available for the first time to the UK audience.

Confirming this development, Candice Fangueiro, Head of Content at Showmax, said: “Big Brother Naija has always attracted a large following outside Nigeria and Africa as a whole. This year we decided to make the hugely popular show available to fans in the UK - whether they’re part of the Nigerian diaspora or are among the many fans of this addictive reality series format.”

Speaking at the press briefing in Lagos, Brand Marketing & Partnerships Manager, West Africa, MultiChoice Connected Video, Tobi Adeola, said, “This season is special, and we are about to even take it a step higher by giving not only the African audience but also the fans in the UK access to watch this exciting show. For as low as ₦1,200 Nigerians at home can stream BBN 24/7 throughout the 72-day duration of the show; while in the UK, Showmax subscriptions start at £4.49 a month and will give fans all access to BBN as well as other exciting content that we have on the platform.”

Laycon won the fifth season of BBNaija in September 2020, and earlier this year went on to star in his own reality show, Showmax’s first Nigerian Original, I Am LAYCON. The show, which featured exclusive music tracks from Laycon, broke first-day Showmax streaming records in Nigeria.

Showmax has launched several Originals this year, including the Kenyan series Crime and Justice in February. Devilsdorp, the first Showmax Original true crime docu-series, which follows the Electus per Deus (Chosen by God) cult behind the 2012-2016 Krugersdorp Killings in South Africa, is set to launch on July 29, 2021.

Users who sign up to Showmax will get two weeks of free access to watch over 1 000 movies and shows on the platform.

About Showmax

Showmax is a streaming video on demand service. What sets Showmax apart is a unique combination of hit African content, first and exclusive international series, the best kids’ shows, and live sport from SuperSport*. For a single monthly fee, get unlimited access. Start and stop when you want. No ads. Cancel anytime.

Stream Showmax using apps for smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, media players and gaming consoles. Manage data consumption using the bandwidth capping feature. No internet? No problem – download shows to smartphones and tablets to watch later offline.

Showmax was born in 2015. The service is available throughout sub-Saharan Africa and to selected diaspora markets worldwide.

Go to showmax.com for more.