ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Shina' director Adesokun didn't expect his first film to be a Netflix hit

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The filmmaker is thrilled the work he’s put out so far has been well received.

Muyiwa Adesokun believes that story is the heart and soul of any project [Instagram/@muyiwaadesokun]
Muyiwa Adesokun believes that story is the heart and soul of any project [Instagram/@muyiwaadesokun]

Recommended articles

His first film as a writer and director, Shina, remained on the Netflix Top 10 chart for weeks after its release on June 14, 2024, a surreal experience for him considering where he started from.

The filmmaker believes a good story must be marketable, but emphasises that the cost of filmmaking is incredibly daunting, making it difficult to create art for art’s sake.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, Adesokun discusses his journey as a filmmaker, and the future of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve always been interested in filmmaking. As a kid, I would watch the credits after a film and imagine how amazing it would be to be part of the team that created it. While writing poetry and making films may seem worlds apart, I’ve found a connection between the two in storytelling. Both mediums aim to tell a story, and that made the transition feel natural for me.

The story is the heart and soul of any project. Everything begins with the story — what message it conveys and how it resonates. It all starts there.

Neo Akpofure and Timini Egbuson in Shina
Neo Akpofure and Timini Egbuson in Shina Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

As a writer, I consumed a lot of resources. Read so many scripts of films I thoroughly enjoyed. Aaron Sorkin is a screenwriter I admire a lot. Some of his works include The Social Network (one of the best films I’ve ever watched), A Few Good Men, and The West Wing. Understanding his approach to film was a major step in my process.

After completing the script, it was then reviewed and I got feedback from other writers and producers. These discussions also led to potential casting and things like that. In preparing to direct I also consumed content from filmmakers like Jordan Peele and Quentin Tarantino. Their different approaches to filmmaking inspired me.

It was surreal. I didn’t expect it to be on Netflix for 49 days, seven weeks! In addition, it’s the second most-watched film on Netflix in 2024 in Nigeria. It means a lot to me and the team. It surpassed our expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Timini Egbuson's 'Shina' is the only Nollywood film in Netflix's top 10 chart in Nigeria

Fantastic! I couldn’t have asked for a better team for my debut. We forged relationships and friendships that will last a lifetime. This project was full of firsts — my first time writing and directing, Carmen Lilian's first time directing, and Timini's first time as an executive producer.

It’s challenging. As a creative, it’s easy to become entirely focused on your art, but creating a film requires a lot of resources. The good news is that a strong story or project tends to attract interest and investment. It becomes easier to get people on board. For me, a good story strikes the right balance — creatives enjoy making something remarkable, and for investors, there’s almost a guarantee of return on investment. However, no matter how good a story is, it must be marketable. That simply means it must have the potential to connect with its audience in a relatable way.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m thrilled that the body of work I’ve put out so far has been well received. My book, The Taxi Driver and Other Poems debuted at number 14 in African Poetry worldwide on Amazon. As for Shina, I mentioned the milestones earlier. I’m just grateful to see the goals I set seven or eight years ago are coming to life.

A major challenge is the cost of making a film. If I were to make Shina today, it would cost double or even triple what it did originally. The cost of filmmaking continues to rise at an alarming rate, which is daunting. This ties back to my earlier point — it’s become too expensive to create art for art’s sake. Today, it has to be profitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

More and more people are devoting themselves to filmmaking, and every year the bar seems to rise. There's a growing competition to create the next best film, with filmmakers constantly pushing the limits. As a result, Nollywood is only getting better.

Timini plays lead character in the movie, Shina [Instagram/@_timini]
Timini plays lead character in the movie, Shina [Instagram/@_timini] Pulse Nigeria

I believe the industry’s strength lies in its people — writers, directors, actors, producers, crew members, journalists — the entire ecosystem. As for weaknesses, I think there's room for more collaborations. By working together, we can firmly establish Nollywood as one of the world’s top film industries. We have the stories, and we have the talent; we just need to collaborate more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Definitely Kayode Kasum. He’s exceptional at what he does. His attention to detail, passion for storytelling, and relentless drive to outdo his previous work are truly inspiring. I’m also inspired by the works of Kemi Adetiba and BB Sasore.

I believe they fuel each other — success in one area energises the other. I also have a great support system. Being a stickler for time management helps me make the most of each day, though I often wish there were more than 24 hours.

Learn how to write for film and television. It’s a skill that will make you a better storyteller and benefit you throughout your career. And most importantly, just go for it — do everything you can to make your first film.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Shina' director Adesokun didn't expect his first film to be a Netflix hit

'Shina' director Adesokun didn't expect his first film to be a Netflix hit

5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'

5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'

May Yul-Edochie excited to appear in new 'Wives on Strike' film

May Yul-Edochie excited to appear in new 'Wives on Strike' film

D'banj & Don Jazzy evoke nostalgia in announcement video for 'Entertainer 2.0'

D'banj & Don Jazzy evoke nostalgia in announcement video for 'Entertainer 2.0'

Who are the most decorated Nigerian athletes of all time?

Who are the most decorated Nigerian athletes of all time?

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' sets new record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' sets new record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria

I've not shot Nollywood films because Nigerians don't support Ghanaians - McBrown

I've not shot Nollywood films because Nigerians don't support Ghanaians - McBrown

Nile Entertainment launches film distribution operation with 'Wives on Strike 3'

Nile Entertainment launches film distribution operation with 'Wives on Strike 3'

Dami of Tami Duo worries that her friendship with Toyosi is on the rocks

Dami of Tami Duo worries that her friendship with Toyosi is on the rocks

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr

Here are 5 things we learnt from Ayra Starr's 'Dare to Dream' documentary

Mike Afolarin [Instagram/mikeafolarin]

Mike Afolarin shares experience working on 'House of Ga’a'

'The Betrayed' started screening in cinemas on August 2, 2024 [Inkblot]

New Inkbot film 'The Betrayed' earns ₦14.7 million after 1 week in cinemas

Multichoice talent factory 2025 calls for entries

Multichoice talent factory 2025 calls for entries