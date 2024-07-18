RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Timini Egbuson's 'Shina' is the only Nollywood film in Netflix's top 10 chart in Nigeria

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Shina has remained one of the top 10 most streamed movies in Nigeria since its release on June 14, 2024.

Shina has remained one of the top 10 most streamed movies in Nigeria since its release on June 14, 2024. It currently seats in the ninth spot in this new ranking.

This accomplishment highlights the film’s strong appeal with the Nigerian audience, a key marker that has contributed to its visibility and success on the platform.

Directed by Muyiwa Adesokun and Carmen Lilian-Ike-Okoro, this crime thriller follows a taxi driver in Lagos. He sets out to deliver a mysterious parcel in a bid to save his dying grandmother. This journey is filled with twists and turns that leaves him in a dilemma.

Feyifunmi Oginni produced the film. Other cast members include Akin Lewis, Segun Arinze, Aleiru Idowukeji, Neo Akpofure, Immaculata Oko-Kasum, Shawn Faqua, Tope Tedela, Tolulope Adewunmi, and Preach Bassey.

Timini Egbuson's 'Shina' is the only Nollywood film in Netflix's top 10 chart in Nigeria [Netflix]
It is the first film that Egbuson will be executive producing.

He has previously been featured in numerous movies and TV series including, Tinsel, Dwindle, All is Fair in Love and Nollywood's highest grossing movie so far, A Tribe called Judah. He won the AMVCA for Best Actor in a Drama in 2020 for his role in Elevator Baby.

On producing the film, Egbuson said, “I’m incredibly excited to immerse myself deeper into the creative world and bring to life the films I’m truly passionate about.”

The other films in the top ten chart are Anyone But You, Beverly Hills Cop, Mvera, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Percy Jackson: Sea of monsters, Maharaja, A Family Affair, Vanished into the Night and Srikanth.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

