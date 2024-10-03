See trailer of Izu Ojukwu’s new feature, ‘77: The FESTAC Conspiracy’

Based on true-life events, the historical drama follows a resentful ex-serviceman, who is invited to join a movement to challenge Africa’s political status quo.

In a statement that accompanied the trailer of the sequel, 77: The FESTAC Conspiracy, the official synopsis read thus.

“While FESTAC dazzles the world with vibrant displays of African unity and culture, an aggrieved ex-serviceman is drawn into a covert Pan-African movement poised to ignite a revolution that could reshape the political order of the continent,” the post said.

The prequel, ‘76 is set six years after the Civil War. A young officer from the Middle Belt, Joseph Dewa, gets into a romantic relationship with an O-level student, Suzanne, from the Southeastern region. Their relationship becomes strained by constant military postings and Suzanne's family, who constantly complain about not wanting anything to do with Joseph's people.

Joseph gets accused of being involved in the unsuccessful 1976 military coup and assassination of General Murtala Mohammed; a betrayal by his friend, Gomos. His release is based on his innocence by producing his Identity Card, which he could not do. Suzanne goes through a lot of emotional pain, coupled with the delivery of a baby girl, as she does everything she can to prove her husband's innocence.