ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The Nile group put out a statement to announce this achievement.

Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions [Instagram/@thenilegroup]
Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions [Instagram/@thenilegroup]

Recommended articles

In an official statement, The Nile Group took to their official Instagram page to list the impressive achievements in Nigerian cinemas over the last three quarters of the year.

“RECORD BREAKING YEAR 2024. Nigeria’s box office hits N7B ticket sales with 1.7M+ admissions and still counting,” the post said.

Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions [Instagram/@thenilegroup]
Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions [Instagram/@thenilegroup] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Ajesepo, Lakatabu, Beast of Two Worlds, Queen Lateefah, Farmer’s Bride, and A Tribe Called Judah made it to the top-grossing films list.

“Top-grossing films so far include;

- Ajosepo, Lakatabu, Beast of Two Worlds: N200M+ club

- ⁠Queen Lateefah & Farmer’s Bride: record-breaking opening weekends

- ⁠HellBoy & Hounds of War: Hollywood’s Nigerian success story

ADVERTISEMENT

- A Tribe Called Judah made N610M+ in 2024 alone,” the post continued.

READ ALSO: Lagos Fringe Festival returns for its 7th edition this November

The concluding months of the year will witness blockbusters lined up for release.

“As we enter the fourth quarter, our pipeline is robust with highly anticipated blockbusters, including:

- October: The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3

ADVERTISEMENT

- ⁠November: Basketmouth’s A Ghetto Love Story

- ⁠December: Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa, AY Makun’s The Waiter, Mercy Aigbe’s Thin Line, and several others,” the post said.

The Nile Group concluded by emphasising its anticipation to exceed ₦10 billion in sales by the end of the year.

“With this stellar lineup, we project a record-breaking box office performance, exceeding 10 billion naira in sales for the full year 2024,” the post concluded.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

They say 'E go better,' it's getting worse - Basketmouth on Nigeria's economy

They say 'E go better,' it's getting worse - Basketmouth on Nigeria's economy

See trailer of Izu Ojukwu’s new feature, ‘77: The FESTAC Conspiracy’

See trailer of Izu Ojukwu’s new feature, ‘77: The FESTAC Conspiracy’

Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions

Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions

From support to backlash: Why celebrities should keep political opinions private

From support to backlash: Why celebrities should keep political opinions private

Lagos Fringe Festival returns for its 7th edition this November

Lagos Fringe Festival returns for its 7th edition this November

See trailer for Bolaji Ogunmola’s rom-com, 'Summer Rain' coming in February 2025

See trailer for Bolaji Ogunmola’s rom-com, 'Summer Rain' coming in February 2025

A Night of Glamour and Cinema: Farmer's Bride premieres in style

A Night of Glamour and Cinema: Farmer's Bride premieres in style

Filmmaker Jade Osiberu in hot water over 2022 post about Peter Obi

Filmmaker Jade Osiberu in hot water over 2022 post about Peter Obi

Nigerians react as Wizkid resumes his fight with Davido

Nigerians react as Wizkid resumes his fight with Davido

Pulse Sports

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Teju's Tale is a Nigerian drama set in 1950's London [Instagram/@tejustalebdk]

Weekend Watchlist: Must-See Nollywood Short Films

Breath of Life [Prime Video]

A Journey Through Emotion: Watch these tear-jerking Nollywood movies

Lagos Fringe Festival has announced its return for a 7th edition. [Instagram/@Lagosfringe]

Lagos Fringe Festival returns for its 7th edition this November

Ex-Housemates return to the BBNaija No Loose Guard House [BBNaija]

'Familiar Faces, Fresh Chaos': Ex-Housemates return to BBNaija ‘No Loose Guard’ House