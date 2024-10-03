Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions

In an official statement, The Nile Group took to their official Instagram page to list the impressive achievements in Nigerian cinemas over the last three quarters of the year.

“RECORD BREAKING YEAR 2024. Nigeria’s box office hits N7B ticket sales with 1.7M+ admissions and still counting,” the post said.

Ajesepo, Lakatabu, Beast of Two Worlds, Queen Lateefah, Farmer’s Bride, and A Tribe Called Judah made it to the top-grossing films list.

“Top-grossing films so far include;

- Ajosepo, Lakatabu, Beast of Two Worlds: N200M+ club

- ⁠Queen Lateefah & Farmer’s Bride: record-breaking opening weekends

- ⁠HellBoy & Hounds of War: Hollywood’s Nigerian success story

- A Tribe Called Judah made N610M+ in 2024 alone,” the post continued.

The concluding months of the year will witness blockbusters lined up for release.

“As we enter the fourth quarter, our pipeline is robust with highly anticipated blockbusters, including:

- October: The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3

- ⁠November: Basketmouth’s A Ghetto Love Story

- ⁠December: Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa, AY Makun’s The Waiter, Mercy Aigbe’s Thin Line, and several others,” the post said.

The Nile Group concluded by emphasising its anticipation to exceed ₦10 billion in sales by the end of the year.