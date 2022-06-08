BBNaija Reunion: See this local girl! - Boma and Beatrice trade words in episode 4 [Highlights]

Boma vs Queen

Boma turned out to be the major villain of the episode. The former housemate called out Queen over claims that she maligned him before Tega and spearheaded the infamous rumour about Tega's privates. The actor also took a swipe at popular bar owner Obi Cubana for dragging him over the rumour.

Boma vs Beatrice

The Boma and Beatrice moment was definitely what fans of the show signed up for. Both housemates traded words over a comment Boma made describing her as 'irritating' while in the house.

Beatrice certainly took no prisoners, attacking Boma's looks and his behaviour while in the house. Boma reciprocated describing Beatrice as 'local'. Going by Twitter reaction, Beatrice on the Reunion show was everything fans expected from the star on the show.