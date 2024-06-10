ADVERTISEMENT
See the poster for journalist Aisha Salaudeen's directorial debut 'We have Bleach'

Salaudeen described the film as a labour of love. She also said that she has been working on the film since 2012.

Aisha Salaudeen makes film production debut with, ‘We Have Bleach’
I can’t tell you all how excited I am to share the poster for my first film, We Have Bleach (designed by the amazing @o.a.mariam 🖤),” she stated on Instagram on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

"This film is a labour of love. It's a story that has been tugging at me since 2012, even when I knew nothing about making or writing films," she said.

Details about the film’s plot and release date are still under wraps.

The film is produced by Vistanium Studios, and co-written by Salaudeen and Oluwatunmise Oluyede. It features Fadesaye Olateru-Olagbegi, Ginikachukwu Tagbo, and Ogun Mawuyon.

According to Vistanium Studios, “It's a story that explores themes including but not limited to friendship, mental illness, love, heartbreak and career choices.

Salaudeen showed gratitude to the cast who helped bring her vision to life, saying, “Super grateful to my amazing actors @fadesaye, @gini.tagbo, and aunty @mawuyon for believing in the vision and agreeing to be a part of this story 🖤.

Salaudeen is a Nigerian multimedia journalist, producer, and writer. In November 2020, she was awarded the Future Awards Africa Prize for Journalism for her work covering stories in Africa.

