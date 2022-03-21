RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

A rewind to The Future Awards Africa prize 2022 powered by Infinix

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Not too long ago was the much anticipated The Future Awards Africa 2022 that takes place annually to support young people making marks in their various fields.

The Future Awards 2022
The Future Awards 2022

There’s usually a rave about the event as people eagerly await the new set of awardees every year. As the excitement grew, Infinix announced their participation in this year’s edition. And to reiterate their commitment to the promotion of youthful talent, Infinix was a solid supporter of this year’s event.

The Future Awards 2022
The Future Awards 2022 Pulse Nigeria

Music, talent and lifestyle are important to the brand as they are major passion points for the youth. Little wonder Infinix hosted a red carpet #InfinixXFutureAwards style segment alongside sponsoring the Music Category of The Future Awards Africa Prize 2022 which Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi won. She will receive 1 year’s worth of Infinix devices as promised by the brand.

The fashion category segment of the event attracted several celebrities and other attendees experiencing and enjoying the event. Emmanuel and Saskay were crowned the King of Glam and Queen of Glam respectively as Infinix Style Icons at the 16th edition of TFAA 2022. They were rewarded with Infinix Zero 5G devices as the winners the #InfinixXFutureAwards red carpet fashion competition.

The Future Awards 2022
The Future Awards 2022 Pulse Nigeria

Beneficiaries of past initiatives were given an opportunity to experience the event and recount their winning experiences. Twist Berry, the singer and songwriter, still elated about the partnership with Davido spoke about how her experience all still feels like a dream she won’t mind watching over and again. Tosin Omotosho, the award-winning skater, was also live on the red carpet and participated in a short interview by the host. He expressed his delight at winning the competition just showcasing his talent by doing what he loves.

Overall, it was a fun and unique event which was well attended by new school celebrities of the Nigeria Entertainment industry. Check out @infinixnigeria on Instagram to keep up with more initiatives like this.

---

#FeatureByInfinix

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

