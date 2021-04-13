Nollywood actress and producer, Ruth Kadiri has called out the organizers of Eko Star Film & TV awards for not recognising her at the just concluded award ceremony honouring women in Nollywood.

Kadiri took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 13 to accuse the organizers including Mo Abudu, Ijeoma Obioha-Onah and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism of overlooking her years of work in the industry.

She also alleged that her name came up during the jury's decision making process but was overlooked because she did not belong to a clique.



"I will not be pressured. I will keep working hard @lagosstategovt @moabudu @ijayonah @nifsummit thanks for overlooking me and congrats to everyone who got recognized. The film industry is controlled by women, so if you’re going to do it, do it right or don’t do it at all", Kadiri wrote.

The award ceremony held on Monday, April 12 and honoured female film influencers involved in different areas of filmmaking. Some of the awardees include Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Funke Akindele, Emem Isong Emodi, Omoni Oboli, Toyin Abraham, Sola Sobowale, Mimi Bartels, Zulumoke Oyibo, Joy Odiete, Collette Otusheso, Tosin Dokpesi.

The awards also interestingly snubbed major names like Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic, Mildred Okwo and Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.