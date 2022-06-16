RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Reunion: Saskay denied me more times than Judas denied Christ - JayPaul

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Episode 10 of the Reunion finally addresses one of the season’s most famous triangle.

Saskay and JayPaul [Instagram]
Saskay and JayPaul [Instagram]

Unfortunately, since the show wrapped, the JayPaul, Saskay and Cross dynamics has suffered irrevocable setbacks that’s ruined any chance of remaining friends.

Recommended articles

In case you missed the show, check out the highlights :

JayPaul accuses Saskay of unrequited love

Fresh out of the game, JayPaul launched a heartfelt campaign in support of Saskay. Sadly, when her time on the show ended, she made an infamous comment in the lines of not knowing who he was.

JayPaul also cited instances where he repeatedly made moves to maintain a healthy friendship with her but she was hellbent on denying him “more times than Judas denied Jesus Christ.”

JayPaul the liar who needs to do better- Saskay

Saskay had a few choice words for JayPaul including accusing him of being untruthful and having high expectations from a relationship that they never labelled.

How a voice note crashed the CrossKay ship

When Cross finally had the floor to address his grouse, he narrated how a midnight visit to Saskay on her invitation was capitalised on by her fans and how they (fans) sparked rumours of them sharing sexual relations.

The housemate, in his flippant and hilarious tone revealed that the viral voice note where he made comments about Saskay and her fan base was influenced by the rumours he believed to have come from her camp.

Cross also made interesting revelations in the new episode including how he turned down N20 million offered by their CrossKay fan base as well as endorsement deals and other juicy gifts.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reunion: Saskay denied me more times than Judas denied Christ - JayPaul

Reunion: Saskay denied me more times than Judas denied Christ - JayPaul

Mount Zion films confirms Pastor Adeboye biopic titled 'Enoch'

Mount Zion films confirms Pastor Adeboye biopic titled 'Enoch'

Maneek talks about new single – Idi-Ara, clears the air on the song’s themes & release date

Maneek talks about new single – Idi-Ara, clears the air on the song’s themes & release date

2022 Headies gets three new categories: Digital Artist of the Year, Best Inspirational single, and International Artist of the Year

2022 Headies gets three new categories: Digital Artist of the Year, Best Inspirational single, and International Artist of the Year

Kehinde Bankole joins the cast of Disney’s ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’

Kehinde Bankole joins the cast of Disney’s ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’

Accelerate TV premieres new dramedy 'Just Friends'

Accelerate TV premieres new dramedy 'Just Friends'

I can't wait to share my first ever album with the world Asake says as he teases debut album

"I can't wait to share my first ever album with the world" Asake says as he teases debut album

Fecko releases visuals for latest single 'Work Chop' featuring Yung Pabi & Villy

Fecko releases visuals for latest single 'Work Chop' featuring Yung Pabi & Villy

'I have mental health issues and it is taking my life' - Ada Ameh laments

'I have mental health issues and it is taking my life' - Ada Ameh laments

Trending

BBNaija Reunion: I walked into you and a girl in Dubai - Liquorose to Emmanuel

BBNaija Liquorose [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Jennifer Lopez says sharing the Super Bowl stage with Shakira was the 'worst idea'

Jennifer Lopez

BBNaija Reunion: Queen reveals why she blocked Whitemoney after the show

Queen and Whitemoney [Instagram]

BBNaija Reunion: Liquorose and Emmanuel share more shocking details in episode 7

Emmanuel and Liquorose on BBNaija Reunion show [Instagram/bigbronaija]