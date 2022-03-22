Renowned Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed in Russian rocket attack

Revered Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets has been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv, according to the Young Theater where she was part of the troupe. She was reportedly 67. Shvets worked in theatre and film for decades and her efforts garnered one of Ukraine’s highest honours, the title of which roughly translates as “Honored Artist of Ukraine” — it is also sometimes unartfully expressed in English as “Well-Deserving Artist.” Whatever the case, the honour is only bestowed upon those among the country’s most accomplished performing artists.