Regina Daniels debuts social justice themed short film series

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The first short film off the newly unveiled series is titled 'Smile for the Camera'.

Regina Daniels [Instagram/@regina.daniels]

Regina Daniels has unveiled a new short film series to center on issues of social relevance.

The Nollywood actress recently announced the series with a short film 'Smile for the Camera' under her Regina Entertainment TV production company.

Directed by IceQue On It, the short film highlights domestic violence. It follows the story of a young pregnant wife who struggles to cope with an abusive spouse while keeping up an appearance for social media and friends.

According to Regina Daniels, the initiative for the short film series is to "use visual storytelling to awaken the society to the harmful norms that encourage oppression and marginalization of the vulnerable."

The newly released short film stars Daniels, Gideon Moses, Gloria Mathias K., Nicolas Adekeye, Emanuella C. Eboka, Precious Nkem O. and Patrick Nwafor.

Watch the short film:

