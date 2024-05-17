Ramsey Nouah stars in Ghanaian comedy-drama film 'A Country Ghana'

Ghollywood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as LilWin, made this known in an interview with GhanaFuo on Friday, May 17, 2024.

The comedy-drama film follows how Westerners, led by Nouah’s character, tried to influence Ghanaian culture but were met with some resistance.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Nouah brings a wealth of experience to the project. He has captivated audiences in movies and television series, including Fugitive (2000), Dangerous Twins (2004), 76 (2016), and 30 Days in Atlanta (2014).

A Country Ghana, directed by Fiifi Gharbin, also features Charles Awurum, Victor Osuagwu, LilWin, Tony Hans, Mimi Yankson, Paa George, Otale, Michael Afrane, Small Pin and Uncle Fii.

The film is set to premiere today, Friday, May 17, 2024, at the National Theatre and on May 25 in Kumasi.

LilWan thanked Ghanaians on TikTok Live for their love and support, stating that the film's plot is more akin to a documentary. He plans to conduct a nationwide tour for its premiere, with a focus on schools and universities.

LilWan also disclosed that a significant amount of funding has gone into the film.