Turns out the Hollywood star chose a different route in his new Netflix film 'Sweet Girl' directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza. In the newly released action thriller, Momoa stars as Ray Cooper, a girl-dad grieving the loss of his beloved wife from cancer.

Momoa, in an exclusive interview with Pulse opens on why he temporarily let his superhero suit off to play a regular dad.

A girl-dad himself, Momoa says he found the role perfect as he had never (ever) played a contemporary dad struggling with the challenges of parenting and in his character's case, struggling with grief.

"I have never really played a role like this. It was a lot being in a contemporary film and being a dad to a teenager ( I haven't done that either). So, I feel like I have tackled this role, I have wanted to do this story for a number of reasons."

Jason Momoa cried! As surprising as that might sound for Aquaman or even Khal Drogo fans, 'Sweet Girl' spots some tear-jerking moments which the actor reveals took its toll but was mostly fulfilling.

"It is a pretty sad space to be in and dealing with it has been a hard thing to figure out. I mean they kinda teach you how to do it, but they don't teach you how to get over it. So, I think I am learning right now how to deal with the aftermath.

"They teach you how to do the stunts but they don't teach you how to come down off it. Your body doesn't know it is not doing this all day long. At the end of the day, your nervous system is quite fried. It's fun but it's challenging. Truth is I don't know how to recover as much as I know how to do it."

"I have always wanted to play those roles, go to those places as an actor," Momoa says on letting his vulnerability out in the film. Also being raised practically by women (his single mother and grandmother), the actor admits his character in 'Sweet Girl' allowed him express a part of himself.

'Sweet Girl' premiered on the streaming platform on August 20.