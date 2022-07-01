RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘Prophetess’, ‘My Village People’ & all the titles coming to Netflix this July

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

It’s been a busy year for Netflix NG with the release of anticipated titles from originals to licensed.

'My Village People' directed by Niyi Akinmolayan [Instagram/officialbovi]
'My Village People' directed by Niyi Akinmolayan [Instagram/officialbovi]

Last month, the streamer launched Play Network Studio’s ‘Glamour Girls’ remake, albeit to a hostile reception. Prior to the film, Biodun Stephen’s ‘Breaded Life’ debuted to positive reviews.

This month, a number of licensed titles have been confirmed. Check out the list of titles coming to the streaming platform this July

Prophetess Release Date: July 8, 2022

After a bogus prediction about a football match comes true, a small-town prophetess finds herself entangled in the world of sports betting.

My Village People Release date: July 22, 2022

A young man's weakness for women lands him in trouble when he is caught in a bizarre love triangle with witches.

The Ghost and the Tout Too Release Date: July 25, 2022

A selfish womanizer finds himself in bubbling hot water after his reckless lifestyle accidentally attracts the attention of a coven of witches.

How To Build a Sex Room - Netflix Series Release Date: July 8, 2022

From a rock 'n' roll sex dungeon to a next-level spa space, designer Melanie Rose dreams up erotic renovations for couples in this racy reality series.

Jewel -Netflix Film Release Date: July 8, 2022

While visiting a massacre memorial, a photographer finds herself drawn to a local woman. But their romance stirs up painful memories of a shared past.

How to Change Your Mind - Netflix Documentary Release Date : July 12, 2022

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney and New York Times best-selling author Michael Pollan present this documentary series event in four parts, each focused on a different mind-altering substance: LSD, psilocybin, MDMA, and mescaline. With Pollan as our guide, we journey to the frontiers of the new psychedelic renaissance – and look back at almost-forgotten historical context – to explore the potential of these substances to heal and change minds as well as culture. How to Change Your Mind is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Alison Ellwood and two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Lucy Walker.

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres - Netflix Documentary Release Date: July 13, 2022

In politics, most pursue power. He pursued peace. Shimon Peres’s influence and integrity were instrumental in the founding and preservation of Israel.

Resident Evil - Netflix Series Release Date: July 14, 2022

Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to survive against the Infected.

Remarriage & Desires - Netflix Series Release Date: July 15, 2022

Through an exclusive matchmaking agency that caters to the ultra rich, a divorcee plots revenge against her ex-husband’s scheming mistress.

David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak - Netflix Comedy Special Release Date: July 19, 2022

Performing in his Cleveland hometown, David A. Arnold jokes about marital spats and entitled kids as he shares a behind-the-scenes look at his family.

The Gray Man - Netflix Film Release Date: July 22, 2022

When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet - Netflix Documentary Release Date: July 27, 2022

This new documentary series chronicles a mother's crusade against the ruthless owner of a porn site.

The Entitled - Netflix Film Release Date: July 29, 2022

Unexpectedly dropped into upper-class society, an awkward woman struggles to fit in.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

