'Progressive Tailors Club' gets theatrical release date

Confirming the theatrical release, Anthill Studio boss Niyi Akinmolayan wrote on Instagram: "An October to remember is coming!!! We now have an official Cinema release date! Lock down your Oct 29th because no one will want to miss this ogbonge masterpiece."

Directed by Biodun Stephen and produced by Akinmolayan and Victoria Akujobi, the film stars an ensemble cast including Femi Adebayo Salami, Jaiye Kuti, Rachel Oniga, Uzor Arukwe, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Bolaji Ogunmola, Beverly Osu and Blessing Jessica Obasi.

The official synopsis reads: "Members of the Progressive Tailor’s Club gather for a meeting to elect their new leader. However, when a longstanding, trusted executive is eliminated for corruption, it comes down to a choice between the old, the new and the ridiculous."