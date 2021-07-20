RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the first teaser for Anthill studios' 'Progressive Tailors Club'

The satire is directed by Biodun Stephen.

'Progressive Tailors' Club' directed by Biodun Stephen [Instagram/niyi_akinmolayan]

Anthill studios have unveiled a first look teaser for their forthcoming feature film, "Progressive Tailors Club'.

The new teaser released by the film's executive producer, Niyi Akinmolayan unveils some of the ensemble cast including Femi Adebayo Salami, Jaiye Kuti, Rachel Oniga, Uzor Arukwe, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Bolaji Ogunmola, Beverly Osu and Blessing Jessica Obasi.

Directed by 'Breaded Life' director, Biodun Stephen, film is a satire based on community politics. It is produced by Akinmolayan and Victoria Akujobi. Principal photography for the new film kicked off in June.

Watch the teaser:

