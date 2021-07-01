Here is a first look at Kayode Kasum's 'Soòlé'
The film is produced by Lou-Ellen Clara Films and directed by Kasum.
Starring an ensemble cast including Sola Sobowale, Adunni Ade, Adedimeji Lateef, Femi Jacobs, Shawn Faqua, Saheed Balogun, Meg Otanwa, Gold Ikponwonsa, and Sambasa Nzeribe, 'Soòlé' will follow the story of strangers who meet on a bus on their way home for Christmas. The passengers soon become entangled in a cat-and-mouse game.
The thriller also reunites 'Riona' actors Soibifaa Dokubo, Eso Dike and Jide 'JBlaze' Oyegbile. This comes as no surprise as Kasum directed some episodes of the popular Africa Magic television series.
The film is co-executive produced by Kasum's Film Trybe and Lou-Ellen Clara films.
