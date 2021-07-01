RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here is a first look at Kayode Kasum's 'Soòlé'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The film is produced by Lou-Ellen Clara Films and directed by Kasum.

Kayode Kasum's 'Soòlé' movie [Instagram/louellenclarafilm]

Principal photography has kickstarted for Kayode Kasum's latest feature film, a thriller titled 'Soòlé'.

Recommended articles

Starring an ensemble cast including Sola Sobowale, Adunni Ade, Adedimeji Lateef, Femi Jacobs, Shawn Faqua, Saheed Balogun, Meg Otanwa, Gold Ikponwonsa, and Sambasa Nzeribe, 'Soòlé' will follow the story of strangers who meet on a bus on their way home for Christmas. The passengers soon become entangled in a cat-and-mouse game.

Kayode Kasum's 'Soòlé' movie [Instagram/louellenclarafilm]
Kayode Kasum's 'Soòlé' movie [Instagram/louellenclarafilm] Pulse Nigeria

The thriller also reunites 'Riona' actors Soibifaa Dokubo, Eso Dike and Jide 'JBlaze' Oyegbile. This comes as no surprise as Kasum directed some episodes of the popular Africa Magic television series.

ALSO READ: Kayode Kasum unveils cast of new film 'Soòlé'

The film is co-executive produced by Kasum's Film Trybe and Lou-Ellen Clara films.

Kayode Kasum's 'Soòlé' movie [Instagram/louellenclarafilm]
Kayode Kasum's 'Soòlé' movie [Instagram/louellenclarafilm] Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here is a first look at Kayode Kasum's 'Soòlé'

Check out photos from Regina Daniels' star-studded birthday party for her son

Olamide, Fireboy perform at BET Weekend Brunch

See pictures of Burna Boy getting spotted with Grammy-winning producer, Scott Storch

Netflix launches affordable mobile plan with New Partial Download feature

Prince Harry and Prince William attend Princess Diana statue unveiling

AY Makun announces new movie 'Christmas In Miami'

New York-based Christian singer & recording artist Sarai Korpacz continues to inspire with new single 'Eden in Me'

8 movies to see this July [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]