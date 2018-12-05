Priyanka Chopra: 5 movies featuring Nick Jonas' new wife

news

36-year-old Priyanka Chopra is currently trending after she tied the nuptial knots with songwriter and actor, Nick Jonas.

The Miss World 2000 has featured in over 50 Hollywood and Indian productions to have earned herself one of the highest-paid and popular Indian actress, singer and film producer.

Here are five movies which Chopra has featured and won the hearts of audience as the darling of the tube.

1. Quantico

Priyanka Chopra starred in 'Quantico' as Alex Parrish, a FBI recruit and lead character in an American television drama thriller between 2015 and 2018. 'Quantico' explores the lives of young FBI recruits who have come to the Quantico base in Virginia for 21 weeks of training to become special agents. The recruits have been thoroughly vetted and are considered the best and the brightest - but each one possesses secrets, including hidden reasons for enlisting.

2. Baywatch

In 2017, Chopra returned to the screens as Victoria Leeds in 'Baywatch' as the ruthless businesswoman, whose involvement in drug trafficking threatens the Bay. She features on this film alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

3. The Jungle Book

In 2016, Priyanka joined a long list of international stars to lend her voice to the Jon Favreau directed animation, 'The Jungle Book.' The Indian star voiced the sinister snake, Kaa, in the international version of the movie. The American version had Scarlett Johnansson voicing Kaa.

4. Don

For the Indian action-thriller with a sequel, 'Don' and 'Don 2,' Priyanka joined the lead cast of the movie that did over 2.095 billion Indian Rupees at the box office in 2011. Priyanka starred in the movie as Roma, who joins the underworld to avenge Don for killing her brother. Chopra received martial-arts training for her role in the movie, and performed her own stunts.

5. Mary Kom

One of Chopra's biggest achievements in the movie industry was to star as the title character in 'Mary Kom.' The movie is a biographical film of the five time world boxing champion and Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom. To prepare for the role, Chopra spent time with Kom and received four months of boxing training.

The film premiered at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival ad went on to receive positive reviews from critics, and her performance received critical acclaim. Mary Kom emerged as a commercial success, with revenues of 1.04 billion Indian rupees (US$14 million) at the box-office.

For the film, Chopra won the Screen Award for Best Actress, the Producers Guild Film Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and received another nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.