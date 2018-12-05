Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Priyanka Chopra: 5 movies featuring Nick Jonas' new wife

Priyanka Chopra: 5 movies featuring Nick Jonas' new wife

Here's a list of five movies that have featured Priyanka Chopra, Miss World 2000 and the highest-paid and most popular Indian actress.

  • Published:
Priyanka Chopra: 5 movies featuring Nick Jonas' new wife play

Priyanka Chopra

(IMDb)

36-year-old Priyanka Chopra is currently trending after she tied the nuptial knots with songwriter and actor, Nick Jonas.

The Miss World 2000 has featured in over 50 Hollywood and Indian productions to have earned herself one of the highest-paid and popular Indian actress, singer and film producer.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's wedding dress included 9 hidden messages

Here are five movies which Chopra has featured and won the hearts of audience as the darling of the tube.

1. Quantico

play Priyanka Chopra in 'Quantico' (Indian Express)

 

Priyanka Chopra starred in 'Quantico' as Alex Parrish, a FBI recruit and lead character in an American television drama thriller between 2015 and 2018. 'Quantico' explores the lives of young FBI recruits who have come to the Quantico base in Virginia for 21 weeks of training to become special agents. The recruits have been thoroughly vetted and are considered the best and the brightest - but each one possesses secrets, including hidden reasons for enlisting.

2. Baywatch

play Priyanka Chopra in 'Baywatch' (kinofilms.ua)

 

In 2017, Chopra returned to the screens as Victoria Leeds in 'Baywatch' as the ruthless businesswoman, whose involvement in drug trafficking threatens the Bay. She features on this film alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

3. The Jungle Book

play Priyanka Chopra played the role of snake, Kaa, in 'The Jungle Book' (DNA India)

 

In 2016, Priyanka joined a long list of international stars to lend her voice to the Jon Favreau directed animation, 'The Jungle Book.' The Indian star voiced the sinister snake, Kaa, in the international version of the movie. The American version had Scarlett Johnansson voicing Kaa.

4. Don

play Priyanka Chopra in 'Don 2' (Indian Times)

 

For the Indian action-thriller with a sequel, 'Don' and 'Don 2,' Priyanka joined the lead cast of the movie that did over 2.095 billion Indian Rupees at the box office in 2011. Priyanka starred in the movie as Roma, who joins the underworld to avenge Don for killing her brother. Chopra received martial-arts training for her role in the movie, and performed her own stunts.

5. Mary Kom

One of Chopra's biggest achievements in the movie industry was to star as the title character in 'Mary Kom.' The movie is a biographical film of the five time world boxing champion and Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom. To prepare for the role, Chopra spent time with Kom and received four months of boxing training.

play Priyanka Chopra in 'Mary Kom' (Google/Wikipedia)

 

The film premiered at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival ad went on to receive positive reviews from critics, and her performance received critical acclaim. Mary Kom emerged as a commercial success, with revenues of 1.04 billion Indian rupees (US$14 million) at the box-office.

For the film, Chopra won the Screen Award for Best Actress, the Producers Guild Film Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and received another nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sola Sobowale's performance almost made me reject 'King Of Boys' role -...bullet
2 EbonyLife TV premieres 'Chief Daddy' with over 40 movie stars in...bullet
3 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet

Related Articles

Forbes 10 world's highest paid TV actresses 2017
Lifestyle The suit Nick Jonas wore on his wedding day had a piece of Priyanka Chopra's wedding dress sewn into it
Lifestyle The wedding outfit Priyanka Chopra wore for her Hindu ceremony took 110 embroiderers a total of 3,720 hours to make
Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra's wedding dress included 9 hidden messages
Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra describes the moment at her wedding when she realized marrying Nick Jonas was 'the best decision of my life'
Lifestyle How much Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's lavish wedding may have cost
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' white wedding pictures are here!
Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra appear on the Vogue's first digital cover
Adesua Etomi Actress’ dream of winning an Oscar and ‘Putting Nollywood on the map’ is valid
Bollywood Indian film kicks off New York awards extravaganza

Movies

Managing partner at Biola Alabi Media Consulting Firm, Biola Alabi
Biola Alabi says mums and dads still fund Nollywood films for filmmakers
Here's why everyone is talking about Captain Marvel's second trailer
Eze Winner tells the HIV story with a new twist in 'Lonely Heart'
Fausat Balogun
Passion for acting has kept me in Nollywood for 45 years - Madam Saje
X
Advertisement