Principal photography wraps for Loukman Ali’s ‘Brotherhood’ movie

Confirming the milestone, Bakre shared a video on Twitter of the cast celebrating producer Jade Osiberu.

“We gladly celebrate our able producer @jadeosiberu as we wrap #Brotherhood the movie. Tell somebody to tell somebody to tell somebody!!!!!!!!!!! We have one for the books. You are going to love love love this one,” wrote Bakre.

Also starring O.C. Ukeje, Sam Dede, Ronke Oshodi, Omawumi, Zubby Michael, Toni Tones, Jidekene Achufusi, Deyemi Okalanwon, Mercy Aigbe, the story written by Osiberu and Abdul Tijani-Ahmed follows twin brothers on opposites sides of the law.

The official synopsis reads:

After years of fighting to survive on the streets of Lagos, twin brothers Akin and Wale fall on opposite sides of the law with Akin joining the police force and Wale joining a notorious gang of robbers. Their bond is, however, put to the ultimate test when Akin joins a Taskforce that hunts down Wale and his gang."