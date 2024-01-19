Prime Video suspends support for Nigerian originals, guts local team
The news comes only days after the actress, Kemi Akindoju said on X that she had left her role at Prime Video.
Recommended articles
This cut will affect its operations in Africa and the Middle East.
According to a report in Variety, shows from the region that have been approved and commissioned including, “Ebuka Turns Up Africa,” will continue production. However, as part of this new focus, it may not approve new original content from Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, and North Africa for now.
The news comes only days after the actress, Kemi “Lala” Akindoju said on X that she had left her role at Prime Video. “Looking back at a beautiful December which as I ended my remarkable journey with Amazon. I carry with me the lessons, growth and friendship of a team of brilliant minds as I set out on my next adventure. I am excited for the journey ahead and looking forward to carrying u with me,” her post reads.
Akindoju had worked at Prime Video as Senior Movies Creative Executive for Nigeria.
In an email obtained by Variety, Prime Video Europe VP, Barry Furlong said that the decision to change focus was made after an evaluation of the streaming giant, the third in Africa’s operation on the continent.
“We’ve been carefully looking at our business to ensure we continue to prioritize our resources on what matters most to customers. I have carefully evaluated our structure in the region and decided to make some adjustments to our operating model to rebalance and pivot our resources to focus on the areas that drive the highest impact and long-term success. I have listened and considered the feedback received across the teams over the past 12 months; I believe these changes will improve the operational running of our multi-territory business and allow us to be more agile and focused,” Furlong said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng