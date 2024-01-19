Prime Video suspends support for Nigerian originals, guts local team

This cut will affect its operations in Africa and the Middle East.

According to a report in Variety, shows from the region that have been approved and commissioned including, “Ebuka Turns Up Africa,” will continue production. However, as part of this new focus, it may not approve new original content from Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, and North Africa for now.

The news comes only days after the actress, Kemi “Lala” Akindoju said on X that she had left her role at Prime Video. “Looking back at a beautiful December which as I ended my remarkable journey with Amazon. I carry with me the lessons, growth and friendship of a team of brilliant minds as I set out on my next adventure. I am excited for the journey ahead and looking forward to carrying u with me,” her post reads.

Akindoju had worked at Prime Video as Senior Movies Creative Executive for Nigeria.

In an email obtained by Variety, Prime Video Europe VP, Barry Furlong said that the decision to change focus was made after an evaluation of the streaming giant, the third in Africa’s operation on the continent.