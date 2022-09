Akindoju joins the Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu led Nigerian originals team as the Senior Movies Creative Executive. Other confirmed executives include M-Net's former Head of Local Productions and Independent Films Kaye Ann Williams, Brendan Gabriel and Mike-Steve Adeleye.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the team, Amazon studios' Head of Originals, Africa and the Middle East, Ned Mitchell wrote:

"Another big day! I'm thrilled to share that our Amazon Studios Local Originals team has grown even more, both in South Africa and Nigeria. Please welcome Kaye Ann Williams, Brendan Gabriel, Lala Akindoju, and Mike-Steve Adeleye to the Amazon Studios Originals development team, joining Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu.

"This immensely talented group joins with the singular goal of building Africa's premiere studio and home for talent. Together with our colleagues and partners, we are at work to deliver authentic, premium, and beloved hit scripted and unscripted series and movies to our local and global audiences."

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the Amazon Studios Local Originals team as the Senior Movies Creative Executive, Nigeria," Akindoju shared on Instagram. "Amazon Studios has shown its commitment to creating opportunities that are laser focused on creatives & content."